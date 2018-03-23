Abe demanded to resign

Hundreds of protestors, including opposition lawmakers, demonstrated in Tokyo on Friday to demand Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resign over a favoritism and cover-up scandal that has battered his popularity.



Early Friday evening, around 700 people gathered in front of the prime minister's office in light rain, which is one of the largest anti-government demonstrations in recent weeks.



"Let's grill Abe and make him step down," Mizuho Fukushima, a senior lawmaker of the opposition Social Democratic Party, told the crowd.



Participants carried banners reading: "Abe politics is full of lies. We are sick and tired of it."





