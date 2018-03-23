Word matters

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

"What are you looking at me for?"So said a man surnamed Zhang when he met his neighbor surnamed Hao while the two were walking their dogs on February 18 last year. Zhang and Hao had had disputes before the encounter. So, when Zhang asked, Hao responded, "Why can't I stare at you?" Zhang then replied, "I dare you to touch me!" which led to fisticuffs between them. Hao used the handle of his dog's leash to hit Zhang in the head while Zhang punched Hao in his right eye. Zhang called the police after the fight, claiming compensation of 36,000 yuan ($5,686). The court ruled that Hao hold responsibility for 70 percent and compensate Zhang 3,400 yuan. Hao appealed. The Beijing Second Intermediate People's Court recently upheld the original judgment. (Source: The Beijing Morning Post)