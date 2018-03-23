Consume culture via books

There are many ways to learn Chinese culture. One great way is to start reading the Four Great Classical Novels, which include Romance of the Three Kingdoms, Journey to the West, Water Margin and Dream of the Red Chamber. Since these are the most read, studied and adapted works of pre-modern Chinese fiction, one can learn many things about China.



Reading these books is not easy, especially if you want to read them in Chinese. The language they use is often old and seldom used today if at all. From my Chinese friends, I know that it can be a challenge even for a native speaker. For a non-native speaker, it can be a huge test of one's language abilities.



As difficult as it might be, it is just as rewarding reading the books. It has become my Sunday afternoon tradition to sit on my couch with one of the books, my dictionary, a piece of cake and a cup of coffee.



Afterward, I would meet up with a Chinese friend and discuss the parts I did not understand.



Dream of the Red Chamber is remarkable not only for its huge cast of characters and psychological scope but also for its detailed observation of the life and social structures typical of 18th-century Chinese society. All four books are based on history, so you can learn about the different Chinese dynasties while reading them.



Journey to the West has strong roots in Chinese folk religion, Chinese mythology, and Taoist and Buddhist philosophy. Meanwhile, Water Margin introduces foreign readers to many of the best-known characters in Chinese literature, such as Wu Song. You cannot fully understand the significance of the characters unless you read the book.



My Chinese friends often use references and metaphors from the Four Great Classical Novels. Now that I have read them, I can understand them better. I was able to widen my understanding of China by reading these books and my reading comprehension has never been better.



For those of you who are not into reading books, there are also TV shows and movies of all of them.



I strongly recommend you to read or at least watch the stories from the Four Great Classical Novels if you seek to develop a deeper understanding of China, its people, history and culture.







