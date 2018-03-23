Cuppa or cha, it’s all tea to me!

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT







Britain, the homeland of the "English gentleman," prides itself on its immaculate system of etiquette. Rosy images of Mr Darcy bowing courteously every time he enters a room and of women coyly promising a dance to begin the slow courtship process still pervade people's idea of "Britishness." British etiquette has evolved, but it is still an inherent part of their culture.



With its long history, China's etiquette is founded upon centuries of ritual, and as a foreigner, it can be seen that this sense of propriety has been ardently upheld.



However, nowadays there is a valley of difference between the systems of etiquette in these two cultures.



Take tea drinking as an example. "A cuppa' cha" is a saying that encapsulates the love of tea from both a British and Chinese perspective. Whereas China is famous for its centuries-old, delicate methods of drinking tea, England is the location of a heartwarming brew.



In the same way that the Chinese believe that tea has medicinal properties, a British cuppa is restorative when someone is in emotional distress. A Chinese host would settle their guests with a pot of refreshing green tea, while a British host would offer workmen a cup of tea as they pass through their home.



However, this seems to be where the similarities end. Whereas disputes regarding tea in the UK stretch only as far as whether to put the milk in first, Chinese tea-drinking etiquette is quite extensive. In England, a myriad of colors of tea exist, from black to builder's, depending on how much milk a guest would like. There the acceptance of a cup of tea is accompanied by a verbal instruction, such as "milk and two sugars please," but in China, it is impolite for a guest to request sugar or ice for tea.



Drinking culture is also important in Britain and China. Whereas it would seem that young Chinese drink less than their British counterparts, at a dinner party, it is common for Chinese to give guests a shot of baijiu with their meal. A bottle of wine may be the common accompaniment to a meal in England, but Chinese hosts would encourage you to ganbei (empty) a glass of 50 percent proof alcohol in a toast that cements your relationship.



It is also common for Brits to bring a bottle of wine as a gift for the host of a dinner party. But in China, it is more appropriate for a foreigner to bring a gift affiliated to their own nationality, rather than give a Chinese host a bottle of baijiu. A standard British reaction to this may be to bring a bunch of flowers instead, but even this is unusual in China where flowers are sometimes considered reminiscent of a funeral.



So, calling all Brits abroad! Trying to eat rice politely with a pair of chopsticks is hard enough, so do some research if you want to maintain the international image of being upholders of poise and decorum.



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.