China’s aging and senior community are finding comfort, entertainment and even fame from their smart devices







Smart phones help seniors and middle-aged people reunite with their former friends, coworkers and families. Photo: VCG





Wei Yuqin, 81, and 87-year-old Qin Cuiqiong have recently become internet celebrities. Their newfound fame is all due to Wei's grandson uploading funny videos of them onto social media sites.



The two ladies, who used to be farmers, are from Liuzhou, Southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and they have racked up three million followers on the video app Kuaishou.



Not everyone becomes an overnight success story like Wei and Qin. However, a growing number of middle-aged and senior citizens are finding it hard to put down their smart phones and mobile devices.



According to the 41st China Statistical Report on Internet Development published in January by the China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC), as of December 2017, the total number of internet users in China reached 772 million, with 97.5 percent of them logging in online through smart phones.



In addition, people aged 50 and older made up 10.4 percent, a rise from 7.9 percent at the end of 2014. Therefore, in the span of three years, middle-aged and senior internet users increased from 51 million to 80 million, and most of them are using smart phones.





Smart phones make up an indispensable part of more and more middle-aged and elderly people's lives. Photo: VCG







Smart phones make up an indispensable part of more and more middle-aged and elderly people's lives. Photo: VCG









Young again



At the age of 63, Han Naiyi finds it hard to live without her smart phone.



Each morning, she logs on WeChat to see if there is any news. For lunch, she opens up a cooking app on her phone to choose what to make for her family, and around 4:30 pm, she connects her phone to her grandson's GPS to make sure he is on the school bus home. After dinner when everyone is home, she rests and plays card games or reads novels on her phone, and once she is in bed, she checks her WeChat Moments before going to sleep.



In addition to daily activities, Han also uses her smart phone to pay bills, order goods and rent public bicycles.



Han got her first smart phone in 2014, and her son taught her how to manage her finances online. In the past, she would need to go to the bank to deposit her pension. Now, Han is extremely happy that she can track her money from home.



"The smart phone has made life so convenient, and now I can follow the same topics as the young people," Han said.



Pan Minbing, 79, records songs, learns English and window shops on Taobao online, which is similar to what his granddaughter spends her time doing online.



"I got my first smart phone six years ago. I bought it myself," Pan said, adding that the only reason he got the phone is to catch up with what the young people are doing and to keep up to date with new technology.



Loneliness killer



Research released by China's National Bureau of Statistics in 2017 shows that currently about 24 percent of China's elderly people experience a sense of loneliness. In addition, a 2016 report co-announced by internet giant Tencent's research institute and the Chinese Academy and Social Sciences (CASS), stated that people born before the 1960s make up the majority of users on social networks, with 86.07 percent of internet users from this group using WeChat.



"When [they] retire and leave mainstream society, many will have a feeling of separation, but social networks bring them back to mainstream society," the report said.



The preference over social network apps seems to be shared among seniors both in the East and the West.



Han has about 50 contacts in her WeChat, most of which are her family and old friends.



"The smart phone also helped me reunite with my former school mates and coworkers," Han said, who has been retired for about 20 years. "At the time when we retired, not everyone had a mobile phone, and soon we were unacquainted with each other from moving and lack of communication."



Now, almost every day Han and her old friends talk to each other without spending a penny, returning to the days when they would gossip like young school girls. The only difference is the topics - they now talk about their grand children.



Another retiree finding solace in their smart phone is 67-year-old Wang Lixin from Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, who left her job at the age of 55.



A fan of reciting poems, Wang reads and recites poems through an app on her smart phone.



"It provides background scores which makes me feel like I am in the scene, and it provides numerous reading materials that I can choose according to my preference. Also, I can communicate with other fans on it," she told Metropolitan.



Still a "young person" in her local elderly community, Wang says she also teaches people in their 70s and 80s to use smart phones.



Since she does not live with her son's family, Wang says her smart phone makes her feel closer to them because she can check their updates on WeChat.



"Even my 90-year-old uncle will comment on the posts," Wang explained. "All of my family, friends and classmates can communicate with each other whenever and wherever."



Peruvian Isabel García, 64, now lives in Venezuela and started to use a smart phone about seven years ago, and her most frequently used apps are WhatsApp, Skype and Instagram.



Although she meets obstacles from time to time, she still thinks "the smart phone is an essential tool that we use every day."



"These apps let us get involved in technology changes. Through the calls or video calls, we can keep in contact with our family and friends who live in other countries."



García's 65-year-old husband Jorge Delgado agrees.



As one who likes to take challenges, he thinks "when the seniors and elderly people stop being afraid and start to understand the advantages of smart phones, they will see how important this tool is, especially for communication."



"When people get older, the 'empty nest' starts because sons and daughters move away from home, and a smart phone is your best ally and sometimes can unify the family," he told Metropolitan.



However, Wang Erping, a research fellow at the Institute of Psychology, Chinese Academy of Science, says that he has a conservative opinion on smart phones' ability to solve the loneliness problem. He believes that even with the help of smart phones, people still need to go outside and participate in social activities.



Technology traps



However, smart phones do not bring complete happiness.



Wang says that there is a lot of information online, and it is sometimes hard to tell rumors from the truth, and that when she uses her phone for a long time it can cause her discomfort in her neck.



"Some people get so obsessed with it that the whole family even gets into a fight," she says.



Ke Qing (pseudonym), is a family member of an older person who is addicted to their smart phone.



"My father plays with his smart phone until the middle of the night and seldom steps outside of the house," Ke said. "He recently feels uncomfortable, but he denies accepting it because he spends too much time on the phone."



In addition, Ke says that his father forwards almost every eye-catching news story to all his contacts, and that he does not realize which news is real or fake.



"I am now wondering whether it was right that I introduced him to the smart phone in the first place," he says.



On the other side of the earth, García is also aware of the problems brought by smart phones, such as anxiety about constantly reviewing messages and notifications, heath problems and possible traffic danger.



"For me, one of the most negative aspects of the smart phone is that they interrupt discussions when the family is having a meal together," says García.



