Lithuania: 100th anniversary of the restoration of Lithuania celebrated

Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

Lithuanian Embassy in Beijing held a grand ceremonial event at the InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun on March 22, marking the 100th anniversary of the Restoration of the State of Lithuania. The event commenced with a performance from the New Ideas Chamber Orchestra from Lithuania and a laser show. The Lithuanian Ambassador to China Ina Marčiulionytė gave a speech."You know Lithuania as a country of amber and basketball, but we want you also to know Lithuania as a country of laser technology, high-tech, life science, financial technologies, life and culture, great theater and an attractive country to invest in and visit," the ambassador said.