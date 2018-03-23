Lithuania: 100th anniversary of the restoration of Lithuania celebrated

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/3/23 23:31:00

Photo: Yin Yeping/GT



Lithuanian Embassy in Beijing held a grand ceremonial event at the InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun on March 22, marking the 100th anniversary of the Restoration of the State of Lithuania. The event commenced with a performance from the New Ideas Chamber Orchestra from Lithuania and a laser show. The Lithuanian Ambassador to China Ina Marčiulionytė gave a speech.

"You know Lithuania as a country of amber and basketball, but we want you also to know Lithuania as a country of laser technology, high-tech, life science, financial technologies, life and culture, great theater and an attractive country to invest in and visit," the ambassador said.

