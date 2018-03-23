Mexico: Mexican state of Durango promoted

Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

An investment promotion event for the Mexican state of Durango took place at the Mexican Embassy in Beijing on March 16. Many Chinese businesspeople and representatives attended the activity, which was held during Durango governor José Rosas Aispuro Torres' visit to China. The governor introduced the major industries of the state, such as the automobile, natural resources and infrastructure industries, highlighting some key advantages for foreign investors. The Mexican Ambassador to China José Luis Bernal Rodriguez also gave a welcome speech.