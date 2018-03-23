UK: London mayor visits China

London's mayor Charles Bowman is visiting China from March 19 to 28 to promote trade and investment and London's role in the Belt and Road
initiative, according to the British Embassy in Beijing.
As an ambassador for the UK's financial and professional services and head of the City of London Corporation, Bowman's visit to China includes meeting senior members of the Chinese government and business leaders. The nine-day visit, which includes talks with senior city figures from sectors such as banking, insurance and law also comprises trips to Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Shanghai and Beijing. In Shenzhen, the mayor will be highlighting the potential for further collaboration in the area of financial technology.