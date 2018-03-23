Argentina: Embassy marks 5th anniversary of Pope Francis’ papacy

Photo: Li Hao/GT

The book Latin America was presented at the Embassy of Argentina in Beijing on March 19 to commemorate the 5th anniversary of the beginning of the papacy of Pope Francis. The activity was attended by diplomats from Latin American countries, co-author of the book Hernán Reyes Alcaide and Italian scholar Francesco Sisci. The book covers an in-depth dialogue between Pope Francis and the Argentine journalist Hernán Reyes Alcaide. The Argentine Ambassador to China Diego Ramiro Guelar gave a speech."The 5th anniversary of the beginning of the papacy of Pope Francis is a special event for Argentina since Pope Francis is the most significant Argentinean in our history," the ambassador said.