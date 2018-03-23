Japan: NHK short documentary seminar held

Photo: Courtesy of the Japanese Embassy

The Japanese Embassy in Beijing recently organized a seminar on Japanese short documentary production. The activity was led by Japan's largest broadcasting organization NHK and drew the participation of hundreds of people, including Chinese media groups. NHK producer Ryotaro Ishida hosted the event. He introduced the backstories of how they made the different documentary films and answered questions from the audience. As short videos have become a popular way of presenting news, the seminar captured the attention of many domestic media reporters.