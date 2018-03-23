Switzerland: Ambassador hosts 3rd Dictée de Pivot

Photo: Courtesy of the Swiss Embassy

The 3rd Dictée de Pivot (French Language Day), one of the most significant competitions honoring the French language, took place on March 20 at the Swiss Ambassador's Residence. Twenty-nine Chinese students aged between 18 and 25 were picked from 20,000 candidates via an online test to participate in the competition. Swiss artist Serge d'Urach presided over the dictation segment. Liu Hao from Ocean University of China won first place, followed by Liu Zhilin and Tian Jingxin from Beijing Foreign Studies University who placed second and third respectively.