Cambridge Analytica searched after warrant granted

The data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica that is at the eye of an ongoing date breach scandal was searched Friday night after an official warrant had been granted.
The British Information Commissioner's Office was granted a warrant by the High Court to search the London offices of the company late Friday, a move which is part of a wider investigation into political campaigning.
Cambridge Analytica, a British consulting company, was accused of harvesting data of up to 50 million Facebook users without permission and using the data to help politicians including US President Donald Trump and the Brexit
campaign.
Cambridge Analytica's acting chief executive, Alexander Tayler, said the company has been in touch with the Information Commissioner's Office since February 2017 and it remained committed to helping the investigation.