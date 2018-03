Wall Street keeps plunging after Trump's tariffs move

US stocks extended sharp losses on Friday, as worries about US President Donald Trump's tariff plans to impose tariffs on imported Chinese products continued to weigh on the market.



At the close, the Dow fell 1.77 percent to 23,533.20, and the S&P 500 was down 2.10 percent to 2,588.26, while the Nasdaq decreased 2.43 percent to 6,992.67.