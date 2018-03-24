Chinese-sponsored esports arena opens in Las Vegas

Esports Arena Las Vegas, invested by Chinese esports company Allied Esports, opened in Thursday night at Luxor Hotel and Casino in western US city of Las Vegas.



"We choose Las Vegas as our company's flagship esports arena location because it's a famous tourist and entertainment city in the world," said Feng Qing, CEO of Allied Esports Group.



"We invested around 20 million US dollars to build this top esports arena with best hardware and software," She told Xinhua, adding that the esports industry is expected to reach more than 1 billion dollars in revenues in near future.



Ally with MGM Resorts, Allied Esports turned a former 30,000 square feet nightclub inside Luxor hotel into a 1,500-person capacity gaming majesty, aiming to draw esports fans from across the United States.



On Saturday and Sunday, Esports Arena Las Vegas will host the 25,000 US dollars Smash Masters League: Battle for Vegas, the first global circuit for Super Smash Brothers.



The series will make stops across North America, Europe and China with the winners going to Las Vegas for the finals in December.



"Esports is an industry growing rapidly in recent years and a big draw with youngsters. We want to stay ahead of the race in this industry," Feng said.



"It's really important to always keep experiences fresh for our guests," said Niklas Rytterstrom, President and CEO of Luxor Las Vegas.



"We are bringing gaming to the gaming, but just in different type," he added.

