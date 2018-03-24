US slaps sanctions on Iranian organization, 10 individuals

The US Department of Treasury announced Friday that it has imposed sanctions on an Iranian entity and Iranian individuals for "malicious cyber-enabled activities."



In a statement, the Treasury said it has imposed sanctions on Mabna Institute, which is accused of performing as "a hacker network that infiltrated hundreds of universities to steal sensitive data" and 10 individuals.



The statement claimed the hackers worked at the behest of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.



The Treasury will freeze all assets the organization and individuals may have in the United States and prohibit Americans from doing business with them.



Treasury Under Secretary Sigal Mandelker said in the statement that the department will continue to impose sanctions on Iran over "malicious cyber practices."

