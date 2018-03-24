Russia regrets EU conclusion on ex-spy poisoning

The Russian Foreign Ministry Friday said it was "regrettable" that the European Council supported the allegation that Moscow was responsible for a former Russian spy's poisoning in Britain.



"The European Union prefers to be at the vanguard of yet another anti-Russian campaign triggered by London and its overseas allies with an obvious goal to put another obstacle in the way of normalizing the situation on the European continent," the ministry said in a statement.



Moscow is ready to work with London in investigating the incident, although Britain is avoiding cooperation, it said.



The European Council said in a statement Thursday that it agreed with the British Government's assessment that "it is highly likely" that Russia was responsible for the chemical attack and there was no plausible alternative explanation.



Sergei Skripal, 66, a former Russian intelligence officer, and his 33-year-old daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in Salisbury earlier this month.



They remain in critical condition after exposure to a nerve agent, which, according to the British authorities, could have originated from Russia.



Moscow has denied any involvement in the incident and insisted in participating in direct investigation into the case.



Last week, British Prime Minister Theresa May announced a series of measures against Russia over the incident, including the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats.



In retaliation, Moscow expelled an equal number of British diplomats and closed a British consular mission.

