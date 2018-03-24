Putin says job creation, poverty reduction will happen but not overnight

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that he will keep the promises made during his presidential campaign but the changes would not happen overnight.



In a video address to the nation after his re-election was confirmed, Putin said resolving overnight all the problems Russians are worried about -- low incomes and faults in the health care system, housing and utilities -- was impossible.



Russia needs "consistent, profound change, planned steps that will result in a stable positive outcome not only today but in the future as well," he said



The Russian government will create jobs, raise real incomes, reduce poverty and develop infrastructure, he said.



He also vowed to improve education and health care, address environmental and housing problems, and continue to renovate small cities and villages.



Putin said he respects those who voted for other presidential candidates and called for national unity despite different political preferences.



Earlier in the day, the Russian Election Commission confirmed Putin's victory in the March 18 election after all the ballots were counted. He won 76.69 percent of the votes, meaning more than 56 million people supported him.

