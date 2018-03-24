Turkey in talks with US on Patriot missile purchase

Turkey is in talks with the US on purchase of Patriot missile defense systems, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Friday.



Speaking at a press conference in Ankara, Hami Aksoy said that Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Umit Yalcin would pay a visit next week to Washington for a face-to-face meeting regarding the missile deal.



Aksoy stressed that Turkey continued to establish a NATO-integrated defense system, adding "our consortium with France and Italy over Eurosam (air defense systems) is being carried out in this framework".



Turkey signed a 2.5 billion US dollars deal with Russia on purchase of the S-400 anti-ballistic defense systems last year amid criticism and doubts from other NATO allies.



Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary-General, described on Feb. 20 Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems as "a difficult issue" for the alliance.



Some experts said that Turkey's S-400 deal with Russia would further strain ties between Ankara and Washington and could trigger US sanctions on Turkey.

