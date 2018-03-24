Turkey in talks with US on Patriot missile purchase

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/24 7:36:24
Turkey is in talks with the US on purchase of Patriot missile defense systems, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Friday.
Speaking at a press conference in Ankara, Hami Aksoy said that Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Umit Yalcin would pay a visit next week to Washington for a face-to-face meeting regarding the missile deal.
Aksoy stressed that Turkey continued to establish a NATO-integrated defense system, adding "our consortium with France and Italy over Eurosam (air defense systems) is being carried out in this framework".
Turkey signed a 2.5 billion US dollars deal with Russia on purchase of the S-400 anti-ballistic defense systems last year amid criticism and doubts from other NATO allies.
Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary-General, described on Feb. 20 Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems as "a difficult issue" for the alliance.
Some experts said that Turkey's S-400 deal with Russia would further strain ties between Ankara and Washington and could trigger US sanctions on Turkey.