Senior CPC official highlights role of think tanks in new era

A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Friday stressed the importance of building national top think tanks for upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.



A pilot project has made progress and the influence of China top think tanks is expanding, Huang Kunming, head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, said at a meeting of the council of China top think tanks.



Huang noted that in face of new missions and demands of the new era, top think tanks should be forward-looking and innovative.



Huang also called on top think tanks to actively communicate with foreign think tanks, tell Chinese stories to the world well, and better serve the country's external strategy.

