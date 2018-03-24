People enjoy blossoms across China

A school bus runs among apricot blossoms in Huangtu Village, Feixian County, east China's Shandong Province, March 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Wu Jiquan)

Aerial photo taken on March 23, 2018 shows the tulip field in the bantang tulip scenic area in Chaohu, east China's Anhui Province. The blooming tulips in Chaohu attract a lot of tourists. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

Tourists play in the flower field in Xujiaying Village of Laojun Town in Hantai District of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Tourists visit the tulip field in the bantang tulip scenic area in Chaohu, east China's Anhui Province, March 23, 2018. The blooming tulips in Chaohu attract a lot of tourists. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

People view plum blossoms in Chongqing, southwest China, March 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Min)