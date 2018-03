Hubei: Farmers harvest morel mushrooms at greenhouse

Morel mushrooms are seen at a greenhouse in Mayangzhai village, Xuan'en county, central China's Hubei Province, March 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Song Wen)

Farmers carry the harvested morel mushrooms in Mayangzhai village, Xuan'en county, central China's Hubei Province, March 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Song Wen)

Farmers harvest morel mushrooms at a greenhouse in Mayangzhai village, Xuan'en county, central China's Hubei Province, March 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Song Wen)

Farmers harvest morel mushrooms at a greenhouse in Mayangzhai village, Xuan'en county, central China's Hubei Province, March 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Song Wen)

A farmer harvests morel mushrooms at a greenhouse in Mayangzhai village, Xuan'en county, central China's Hubei Province, March 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Song Wen)