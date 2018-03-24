Air show held to mark Pakistan's National Day in Islamabad

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/24 9:57:23

Pakistani jets perform during an air show to mark Pakistan's National Day in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on March 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)


 

Posted in: WORLD
