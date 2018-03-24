Water-saving irrigation systems introduced in Shandong's Yiyuan

Photo taken on March 22, 2018 shows the drip irrigation facility at a flower base in Yiyuan County, east China's Shandong Province. More than 400,000 mu(about 26,666 hectares) of fields have been used water-saving irrigation systems in the county. (Xinhua/Zhao Dongshan)

Photo taken on March 23, 2018 shows the irrigation facility at a kiwi field in Yiyuan County, east China's Shandong Province. More than 400,000 mu of fields have been used water-saving irrigation systems in the county. (Xinhua/Zhao Dongshan)

A farmer deals with the irrigation facilities at a strawberry greenhouse in Yiyuan County, east China's Shandong Province, March 23, 2018. More than 400,000 mu of fields have been used water-saving irrigation systems in the county. (Xinhua/Zhao Dongshan)

Photo taken on March 23, 2018 shows the drip irrigation facility at a strawberry greenhouse in Yiyuan County, east China's Shandong Province. More than 400,000 mu of fields have been used water-saving irrigation systems in the county. (Xinhua/Zhao Dongshan)