Tea picking in Nanjing, E China's Jiangsu

Tea makers process Yuhua tea leaves at a tea factory in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, March 23, 2018. Nanjing Yuhua tea is regarded as one of the ten renowned tea categories in China. (Xinhua/Sun Can)

A tea maker airs newly-picked Yuhua tea leaves at a tea factory in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, March 23, 2018. Nanjing Yuhua tea is regarded as one of the ten renowned tea categories in China. (Xinhua/Sun Can)

A woman picks tea leaves at a tea garden in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, March 23, 2018. Nanjing Yuhua tea is regarded as one of the ten renowned tea categories in China. (Xinhua/Sun Can)

