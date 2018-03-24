Driverless subway trains to begin trial run in Shanghai

Photo taken on March 23, 2018 shows a subway train running on the first APM line, or the Automated People Mover system, in Shanghai, east China. A new metro line with driverless trains is expected to be tested by the end of March in Shanghai, the Shanghai Shentong Metro Group announced on Friday. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

A new metro line with driverless trains is expected to be tested by the end of March in Shanghai, the Shanghai Shentong Metro Group announced on Friday.Stretching 6.7 kilometers, the APM line, or Automated People Mover system, links Huizhen Road and Shendu Highway Station, where passengers can transfer to line 8. It has six stations.With a lightweight design and an intelligent energy management system, the driverless trains will consume less energy compared with regular trains, according to the operator.The APM system has been used widely across the world and has previously been introduced in Beijing and Guangzhou.Currently, Shanghai has the world's longest metro network of 666 kilometers.