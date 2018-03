6.8-magnitude quake hits off Kimbe, Papua New Guinea: USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 jolted 146 km east of Kimbe, capital of the province of West New Britain of Papua New Guinea on Saturday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.



The epicenter, with a depth of 59.7 km, was initially determined to be at 5.743 degrees south latitude and 151.452 degrees east longitude.