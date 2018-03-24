88-year-old woman conferred doctorate in Japan

An 88-year-old woman was conferred doctorate on Saturday at a university in Kyoto, making her the oldest person in Japan to get such a degree, according to the university.



Kiyoko Ozeki, a visiting researcher at Ritsumeikan University, was conferred the doctorate for her thesis on origins and characteristics of cloth culture in ancient Japan.



According to local reports, Ozeki, born in Nagoya prefecture in 1929, was already 16 years old when the World War II ended, and did not have the chance to go to a college.



After her divorce, she made and sold dolls to make a living, and her craftsmanship got her a job at the women's junior college of Tokai Gakuen University, where she taught home economics as assist professor till 1995.



During her teaching, she developed an interest in cloth of ancient Japan's Jomon Period, and spent over 30 years visiting some 165 historical sites of the Jomon Period across Japan and researching the characteristics and history of cloth of that period.



Ozeki became a visiting research at the Research Center for Pan-Pacific Civilizations of Ritsumeikan University from April 2015 and submitted her thesis last September.



Ozeki's research "laid the foundation for research of the cloth in Jomon Period," according to the university.

