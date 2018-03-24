Craftsmen devoted to antique stone carving in Xiongan New Area, N China’s Hebei

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/3/24 22:26:41

Craftsmen in Zhanggang township, Xiongan New Area make stone carvings which are a famous industry in the region. More than 50 families in the region are dedicated to antique stone carvings, with products sold to countries that include the US, South Korea, Italy, and France. Photo: Li Hao/GT


 

