Sludge and household garbage cleaned at Guolikou Village in Baiyangdian, N China’s Hebei

Pictured are workers in Guolikou Village, Baiyangdian, cleaning the river sludge and removing household garbage. Guolikou Village continued the cleaning up activity since February, which is construed as an integral part of the construction of Xiongan New Area. The total household garbage cleaned has accumulated a volume of more than 1,000 cubic meters. Photo: Li Hao/GT

