Industrial tourism helps China's Tangshan attract 4.2 mln tourists in 2017

People visit at the Kailuan National Mine Park in Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, March 24, 2018. Tangshan has made great effort transforming the city from resource-dependent to innovation-oriented. With the development of industrial tourism, the city has attracted about 4.2 million tourists in 2017. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

