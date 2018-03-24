Blooming flowers along Xiayang river attract visitors in C China's Hubei

Tourists walk on a suspension bridge above the Xiayang River in Xingshan County, central China's Hubei Province, March 24, 2018. The blooming flowers along the Xiayang river have attracted many visitors to spend their leisure time here recently. (Xinhua/Du Huaju)

Tourists have fun by the Xiayang River in Xingshan County, central China's Hubei Province, March 24, 2018. The blooming flowers along the Xiayang river have attracted many visitors to spend their leisure time here recently. (Xinhua/Du Huaju)

Tourists have fun by the Xiayang River in Xingshan County, central China's Hubei Province, March 24, 2018. Flowers along the river are in full bloom now, which attracts many visitors to spend their leisure time here. (Xinhua/Du Huaju)

People dance at a cherry garden by the Xiayang River in Xingshan County, central China's Hubei Province, March 24, 2018. The blooming flowers along the Xiayang river have attracted many visitors to spend their leisure time here recently. (Xinhua/Du Huaju)