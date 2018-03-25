China to hold expo for care of disabled, elderly in October

The Care and Rehabilitation Expo China 2018 will feature health and rehabilitation products using intelligent bionics and wearable robots in October in Beijing.



The China Disabled Persons' Federation said that the expo, to be held from Oct. 11 to 13, will be attended by more than 350 companies and organizations from 22 countries and regions.



With more than 85 million disabled people and 40 million elderly people who need nursing care and assistive devices, China has the largest demand for assistive products and is a huge potential market for the industry, said Li Xi, head of China Assistive Devices and Technology Center for Persons with Disabilities.



According to a document on accelerating the development of the rehabilitation and assistive tool industry released by the State Council in 2016, China's assistive device industry will hit 700 billion yuan (110.6 billion US dollars) by 2020.



The Care and Rehabilitation Expo, which was started in 2007, has become a platform that brings together the latest technology and products for the care of disabled and elderly people from around the world.

