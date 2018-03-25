Tim Cook calls for countries to embrace openness, trade and diversity

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/25 0:15:50





Apple CEO Tim Cook on Saturday called for countries to embrace openness, trade and diversity, hoping that "calm heads will prevail" in trade relations between China and the United States.Cook made the remarks at the China Development Forum Economic Summit, when asked to comment on recent Sino-US trade frictions."My belief is that one plus one equals three," said Cook, adding that "the pie gets larger if working together."More attention should be paid to inequality and the reasons behind it, which over time will "lift everyone up," he said.China Development Forum, hosted by the Development Research Center of China's cabinet, is being held from March 24 to 26 in Beijing.Despite strong warnings from business groups and trade experts, US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a memorandum that could impose tariffs on up to 60 billion US dollars of imports from China as well as restrictions on Chinese investment in the United States.China's Ministry of Commerce on Friday urged the United States to "pause on the brink of a precipice" and make prudent decisions so as not to put bilateral trade relations in jeopardy.