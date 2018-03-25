Pakistan, Sri Lanka agree to further diversify, enhance ties

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have agreed to further diversify and enhance relations especially in the realm of trade and people-to-people contacts, a statement from Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said Saturday.



The move came after Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi briefed visiting Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on issues of regional and international importance. President Sirisena concluded his three-day visit here Saturday.



"The Sri Lankan president appreciated the support and assistance extended by Pakistan to his country during the difficult times," the statement said.



The Sri Lankan president presented 20 corneas (10 corneas each) to the president and the prime minister of Pakistan, who appreciated the generous donation for the people of Pakistan.



Three MoUs were signed during the visit of the Sri Lankan president to further strengthen bilateral cooperation on capacity building of diplomats, public policy research and training of civil servants.



"President Maithripala Sirisena's visit further cemented the good will between the two countries and provided renewed impetus to strength bilateral cooperation," the statement said.



According to the statement, Pakistan also sought help from the Sri Lankan president to convene the summit of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).

