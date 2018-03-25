Chinese researchers contribute to 11 pct of Nature papers

China has become a larger contributor to original research papers on Nature, the Greater China subsidiary of the scientific journal's publisher Springer Nature said Saturday.



Chinese researchers published more than 90 original research papers on Nature in 2016, accounting for about 11 percent of all, compared with 0.4 percent in 1997, it said.



China was the world's second largest contributor to high-quality scientific research papers, only after the United States, according to the Nature Index 2016 which tracked 68 scientific journals including Nature, Science and Cell.



Nature held an international symposium on women and children's health in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, between Thursday and Saturday.

