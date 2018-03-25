Ugandan minister applauds Chinese investors for supporting sports

Uganda's State Minister for Primary Education Rosemary Sseninde has commended Chinese investors for supporting sports activities in the country.



Speaking at the second edition of Entebbe Marathon conducted in Entebbe Town, located about 50 kilometers outside the capital Kampala, Sseninde said on Saturday despite carrying out various development projects, Chinese investors have gone an extra mile to supplement government efforts to promote sports.



"As government we recognize the contribution made by Chinese investors in promoting sports in our country. We pray that this love for sports continues as we strive to develop this sector," She said.



The minister was speaking in reference to China Communication Construction Company and Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Uganda (Sinocham), which among other local corporate companies supported the marathon. This is the second year the Chinese organizations have been supporting Entebbe Marathon together with other local companies.



More than 2,000 people took part in the marathon. The two winners in the category of men's 42 km and women's 21 km races will be sent to China to take part in the China Wuhan marathon.



According to Entebbe mayor Vincent De Paul Kayanja, their target is to raise at least 10 billion shillings (about 273,448 dollars) which will be used to refurbish dilapidated structures at all public primary schools in the municipality.



Chu Maoming, the deputy Chinese Ambassador to Uganda, who flagged off the runners, commended all people who took part in the marathon.



"Participating in such activities is a good gesture because they keep people physically healthy and energized," he said.



Song Bo, the representative of Sinocham, said they do not only do business in Uganda, but also have a great passion for the people and the communities within which they operate and they remain committed to helping them improve their welfare.



"I am proud to say that our members are at the forefront of engaging in national and international activities to ensure that the communities in which they operate develop but also live a good life," he said.



Recently, members of Sinocham constructed a basketball court and also donated a number of scholastic and living materials to Luyanzi College School in Kampala.



"We did this to help the school grow talent and help students to study in better conditions." He added.

