Workers pick tea leaves at tea garden in E China's Zhejiang

Workers pick tea leaves at a tea garden in Longjing Village of Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, March 24, 2018. Hangzhou is a major production region of China's Longjing tea. Longjing tea, also known as West Lake Dragon Well tea, is a variety of green tea from Hangzhou. It has topped the list of the ten most famous teas in China and is characterized by its green color, delicate aroma, mellow taste and beautiful shape. Photo:Xinhua

Workers pick tea leaves at a tea garden in Longjing Village of Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, March 24, 2018. Hangzhou is a major production region of China's Longjing tea. Longjing tea, also known as West Lake Dragon Well tea, is a variety of green tea from Hangzhou. It has topped the list of the ten most famous teas in China and is characterized by its green color, delicate aroma, mellow taste and beautiful shape. Photo:Xinhua

Workers pick tea leaves at a tea garden in Longjing Village of Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, March 24, 2018. Hangzhou is a major production region of China's Longjing tea. Longjing tea, also known as West Lake Dragon Well tea, is a variety of green tea from Hangzhou. It has topped the list of the ten most famous teas in China and is characterized by its green color, delicate aroma, mellow taste and beautiful shape. Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on March 24, 2018 shows farmers picking tea leaves at a tea garden in Huangdu Village of Anji County, east China's Zhejiang Province.Photo:Xinhua