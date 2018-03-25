Int'l Mediterranean Film Festival kicks off in northern Morocco

The 24th edition of the International Mediterranean Film Festival opened on Saturday in Morocco's northern city of Tetouan.



The opening of Morocco's oldest film festival was marked by the screening of French director Gael Morel's movie Catch the Wind.



The movie tells story on life of a French woman who moved to Morocco after the factory where she worked relocated to the city of Tangier.



The official competition of the festival, which runs until March 31, includes 12 feature films and 8 documentary films.



The feature films will be contesting for the Grand Prix Tamouda d'or, and the documentary films will be competing for the Tetouan Grand Prix.



The jury of the feature films will be presided by the Tunisian artist and director Nacer Khemir, while the documentary jury will be headed by Iraqi-German director Kais Zoubaidi.



The 33-year-old festival features also a round table on the challenges facing the Moroccan cinema, a colloquium on Cinema and Liberties and a conference on Conquest and Defence of the Freedom as well as training, workshops and master-class for young people.

