Giant pandas become icons of Indonesian animal park

Tourists pose for photos with the giant panda Huchun in the background at Taman Safari Indonesia in Togor, Indonesia, March 24, 2018. A pair of giant pandas Caitao and Huchun have become one of the icons of the Indonesian animal park and drawn the attention of Indonesians since their arrival in last September.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on March 24, 2018 shows the giant panda Huchun at Taman Safari Indonesia in Togor, Indonesia, March 24, 2018. A pair of giant pandas Caitao and Huchun have become one of the icons of the Indonesian animal park and drawn the attention of Indonesians since their arrival in last September. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on March 24, 2018 shows the giant panda Caitao at Taman Safari Indonesia in Togor, Indonesia, March 24, 2018. A pair of giant pandas Caitao and Huchun have become one of the icons of the Indonesian animal park and drawn the attention of Indonesians since their arrival in last September.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on March 24, 2018 shows the giant panda Caitao at Taman Safari Indonesia in Togor, Indonesia, March 24, 2018. A pair of giant pandas Caitao and Huchun have become one of the icons of the Indonesian animal park and drawn the attention of Indonesians since their arrival in last September.Photo:Xinhua