Visitors look at LEGO models at the International Lego Convention in Sveti Ivan Zelina, Croatia, on March 24, 2018. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on March 24, 2018 shows the LEGO models displayed at the International Lego Convention in Sveti Ivan Zelina, Croatia. Photo:Xinhua