Rescuers work at the scene where a passenger bus overturned on a highway in Aksaray, central Turkey, on March 24, 2018. At least 4 people were killed, 37 others were injured in a bus accident in Turkey's central Aksaray province on Saturday. Photo:Xinhua

At least 4 people were killed, 37 others were injured in a bus accident in Turkey's central Aksaray province on Saturday.The passenger bus overturned on the highway between Aksaray and capital Ankara early morning after it lost control, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.A large number of ambulance and fire brigades were dispatched to the scene. The wounded were immediately taken to hospitals nearby for treatment.