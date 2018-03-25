Hundreds of thousands of protesters rally in the U.S. for gun control, school safety

People take part in the "March for Our Lives" rally in Washington D.C., the United States, on March 24, 2018. Hundreds of thousands of people gathered at Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington D.C. on Saturday for the "March for Our Lives" gun control rally, demanding the end of gun violence and mass school shootings. Photo: Xinhua/Yang Chenglin

