Myanmar turns down EU-tabled draft resolution on human rights

Myanmar has rejected a draft resolution on the situation of human rights in the country, tabled by the European Union (EU), Myanmar News Agency reported Sunday.
The draft resolution was considered for action on Friday during the 37th regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva.
Before taking action on the draft resolution, Myanmar Permanent Representative to the U.N. U Htin Lynn made a statement rejecting the resolution, saying that some paragraphs are highly intrusive and directly challenging the state sovereignty of Myanmar.
Despite young democracy facing challenges in its march to a democratic society, he maintained that such challenges will not derail the government's efforts in national reconciliation, peace, development and promotion and protection of human rights.
He warned that the government will not accept any attempt infringing on the state sovereignty of Myanmar, saying that Myanmar is ready to work with the international community in their constructive approaches that would help overcome national reconciliation, peace, development and humanitarian challenges of the country.
In December last year, the Myanmar representative had also rejected a resolution of the UNHRC with regard to the Rakhine issue, but pledged efforts to address the challenges of Rakhine state.
That resolution was tabled by member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
The Arakan Rohingya
Salvation Army extremist terrorists launched attacks on police outposts in Rakhine on Aug. 25, displacing residents from a number of areas in Rakhine state.