People participate in "March for Our Lives" gun control rally in LA

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/25 11:59:34

People take part in the "March for Our Lives" rally in Los Angeles, the United States, on March 24, 2018. People participated in a nationwide demonstration "March for Our Lives" to advocate for stronger gun control laws on Saturday in Los Angeles. Photo: Xinhua/Zhao Hanrong


 

