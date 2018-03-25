Happy birthday:



Communication will be a major issue today. You may have a difficult time making your ideas understood. If you find yourself facing resistance, it could be because you haven't explained yourself well enough. Your lucky numbers: 5, 7, 9, 14, 16.







Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Laughter will be the best medicine to chase your blues away. Seek out activities that you can take part in with friends and you will find that your attitude improves rather quickly. ✭✭✭✭







Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



The feeling that time is passing you by is trying to tell you that you are in need of some adventure. You're never too old to try something new, all you have to do is be willing to take some risks. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Time spend on some side projects will help bring in some extra money, although you will have to sacrifice some of your free time to do so. A romantic night out with that special someone is sure to prove entertaining. ✭✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



You will work better within a group if you practice putting yourself in other people's shoes. Consider the positions of others before you push your ideas on others. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Someone close to you may be in need of a helping hand, but are too embarrassed to reach out for help. While you may want to give them some aid, make sure you approach the topic in a way that doesn't hurt their pride. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



You will face a number of roadblocks today. Working together with those in your team will be key to finding solutions to getting around these barriers. ✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



After weeks of preparation, the time to put your plans in motion is almost upon you. Although you have done it countless times before, make sure you go over every detail of your plan one last time. Even the smallest misstep has the chance to bring everything crashing down around you. ✭✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Creativity coupled with a little elbow grease will enable you to overcome any obstacle that gets in your way today. Do not hesitate to step up and lead the charge while others stand by the sidelines. ✭✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



You do not need anybody's permission to chase your dreams. There is no reason to be embarrassed by your hobbies or tastes. It's past time that you embrace who you truly are. ✭✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



An upcoming opportunity will provide you with the chance to shine. If you are unsure of the right path to take, you will be able to get some great advice from someone with more experience than yourself. ✭✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



The friendlier you are with others, the easier it will be to accomplish your goals today. Allow the amiable and fun-loving part of your personality have free rein as you go about your day. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Every now and then it is important to take a break from your normal routine. Today is that day, so let your imagination run free. Fortune will favor the bold! ✭✭✭✭