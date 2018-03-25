Art exhibition in Shanghai covers post-WWII-era Rome art scene

A new exhibition titled "Roma 1950-1965" is being held at Prada Rong Zhai in Shanghai. Conceived and curated by Germano Celant and presented by Fondazione Prada, the event will run through May 27. This is the second time the historic garden villa has opened to the public since its premiere in October of 2017 following a six-year renovation.The exhibition explores the exciting cultural climate and lively art scene that developed in Rome during the period following World War II, bringing together over 30 paintings and sculptures during that period, as well as numerous documents, booklets, posters and photos from the Italian art and movie scenes.Italian cinematography and literature boomed after World War II. This period was characterized by the neorealist movement represented by film directors such as Luchino Visconti, Roberto Rossellini and experimentalism represented by writers and intellectuals like Elio Vittorini and Cesare Pavese.Falling into the center of this clash of ideas is the Italian capital city of Rome, where ferocious debates and polemics as well as a proliferation of opposition groups and theoretical positions spread across the streets.Carlo Barbatti, associate curator of the exhibition, told the Global Times that the artists, actors and directors of that time very often went to a cafe in the center of Rome called Café Rosati to meet with each other and exchange new inspirations over drinks.A replica of this cafe is incorporated in the exhibition on the 3rd floor of Rong Zhai for visitors to revisit the spirit of art.While contemporary exhibitions set in a minimalism gallery, combining historic and contemporary art was the biggest challenge posed to the curatorial team, Barbatti told the Global Times.One of Shanghai's finest garden villas, Rong Zhai was originally built in 1910 and expanded and remodeled in 1918 for the family of local tycoon Yung Tsoong-King, who is known to many as the Flour King of China.It was renovated and opened in October 2017 following a long, painstaking restoration process undertaken by Prada in order to restore the building to its original splendor and magnificence.Currently, Rong Zhai is organized into a flexible space that can be used for different cultural events and initiatives to promote culture exchange.During its last opening in 2017, Rong Zhai received a peak of 2,000 visits per day. To prepare for the massive crowds, exhibition visitors must book tickets and schedule an appointment online in advance.

Exhibits at the show Photo: Courtesy of Fondazione Prada

Interior of Prada Rong Zhai Photo: Courtesy of Prada