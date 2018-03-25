Consulate General of Hungary in Shanghai holds first BudapestFEST

The year 2018 marks the fifth anniversary of the twinning between Shanghai and Budapest. To celebrate, the Consulate General of Hungary held its first BudapestFEST this weekend at the Oriental Pearl Radio & TV tower, bringing citizens in Shanghai diversified cultural performances from Hungary.The four-day event featured live performances by Budapest Klezmer Band, a photography exhibit of Zsolt Hlinka, folk dancing, Hungarian food and art-crafts and a tourism forum.Shanghai and Budapest were twinned as sister city in 2013. In the following years, the two cities have engaged in fruitful exchanges and cooperation in the areas of culture, art, education, science and technology as well as the protection of historic buildings.Speaking on the future of cooperation between the two, Alexandra Szalay-­Bobrovniczky, vice mayor of Budapest, told the Global Times Thursday that she hopes to see more Chinese visiting Budapest. "I think we should very much work on tourism, as the number of Chinese tourists coming to Budapest has increased one-third in the last couple of years. It has a big potential," she said."I think BudapestFEST is a very good way to have a first impression of Budapest. I wish more Chinese people come to Hungary and more Hungarians to China."

Performers on stage at the event Thursday Photo: Qi Xijia/GT