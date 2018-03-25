S. Korea's passenger ship runs aground off southwest coast, injuring 6

A South Korean passenger ship ran aground Sunday afternoon off the southwest coast, injuring six people, Yonhap news agency and local broadcaster YTN reported citing the coast guard.



The Pink Dolphin passenger vessel, carrying 187 passengers and five crew members, ran ashore at about 3:47 p.m. local time (0647 GMT) in waters off Sinan county in South Jeolla province.



Six people were reportedly wounded, but no fatality has been reported yet. The vessel was stuck on a reef to avoid a fishing vessel.



A rescue operation was under way to move the passengers into other ships near the scene. The presidential Blue House began operating a crisis management center to deal with the maritime accident.

