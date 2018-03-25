‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’disappoints in Chinese mainland despite topping weekend box office

Promotional material for Pacific Rim: Uprising Photo: VCG

The recent Pacific Rim: Uprising, one of the most promising films competing for audiences' wallets this month, has succeeded in bringing in an estimated 400 million yuan ($63.3 million) in the three days since its debut on Friday, despite a score of 5.8/10 on Chinese media review site Douban falling far lower than the first film.The sequel to Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro's Pacific Rim (2013), Uprising has added a large number of Chinese elements, including more Chinese faces such as actress Jing Tian and actor Zhang Jin, as well as locating the heroes' base in South China. The producers have tried every means to please the world's second-largest market, which accounted for more than one third of the first film's $411 million global box office.However, while the first film was warmly received in China, earning a 7.6/10 on Douban, Uprising has received fairly scathing reviews from Chinese moviegoers, who seemingly have not fallen for the increased Chinese action, including scenes completely in Chinese."Seriously, what I just saw was a complete copycat of Pacific Rim. Del Toro, please come back for the third film. In the end, I need to apologize to the Transformers series, I shouldn't have said you were bad movies," wrote user Xiongcanshaonv on Douban.Nearly 80 percent of the 35,000 users who have reviewed the film on the site have given it two or three stars out of five, with many criticizing the fight scenes in which humanity's giant robots, the Jaegers, taking on immense monsters known as Kaiju."The giant Kaiju are killed way too easily. My three stars are just for the special effects," wrote Douban user Chocolate.Despite bad word of mouth, however, box office in China is increasing steadily as the film's screen share has reached the No.1 spot at 44.7 percent, according to the statistics from Chinese ticketing platform Maoyan on Sunday.