Source:Global Times Published: 2018/3/25 17:28:40

  ACROSS

  1 Infield covers

  6 Movie trailer, e.g.

 11 Slugger's tool

 14 Sleep disturbance

 15 Record company

 16 Fury

 17 Hugeness, to Mr. Fancy Pants

 19 Liquor or card game

 20 "Ode to Joy" symphony

 21 Digital photos, e.g.

 23 Aggressively approach

 26 Play again, as a role

 27 "Jane Eyre" writer

 28 ___ XM (radio network)

 29 Sniggler's prey

 30 Piques

 32 Loathe

 35 Bomb variety

 37 Long trips

 39 Suffix with "buoy"

 40 Flat-topped hills

 42 Canoe relative

 44 Airport announcement

 45 Refrained from harming

 47 World Series perfect-game hurler Don

 49 Delayed

 51 Puts stock in

 52 Young birds of prey

 53 Notions

 55 Floral garland

 56 Hugeness, to Mr. Fancy Pants

 61 Feedbag morsel

 62 Remote, socially

 63 Passed illegally, as a check

 64 Blue yonder

 65 Word with "minted"

66 Alleviates

DOWN

  1 Kids' game

  2 Car financing abbr.

  3 Double-helix stuff

  4 Long, tapered flag

  5 Masochists' opposites

  6 Narrative feature

  7 Diaper wearer's malady

  8 Geisha's belt

  9 Strong point

 10 Washington state capital

 11 Hugeness, to Mr. Fancy Pants

 12 Sign of spring?

 13 Tightly stretched

 18 Objective

 22 Isle near Venezuela

 23 Nautical direction

 24 Minotaur's land

 25 Hugeness, to Mr. Fancy Pants

 26 Hazardous

 28 Stand in good ___

 31 Annoyed

 33 Group of eight

 34 "Von ___ Express" (1965 movie)

 36 Syrup variety

 38 Author James

 41 Desert basin

 43 Type of bar

 46 Do a cobbler's job

 48 Volgograd's land

 49 Sings or plays alone

 50 Fine-tune

 53 Object of worship

 54 Resist

 57 Immediately

 58 "... for what ___ worth"

 59 Popular shirt

 60 RB's stats

