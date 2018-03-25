Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Infield covers
6 Movie trailer, e.g.
11 Slugger's tool
14 Sleep disturbance
15 Record company
16 Fury
17 Hugeness, to Mr. Fancy Pants
19 Liquor or card game
20 "Ode to Joy" symphony
21 Digital photos, e.g.
23 Aggressively approach
26 Play again, as a role
27 "Jane Eyre" writer
28 ___ XM (radio network)
29 Sniggler's prey
30 Piques
32 Loathe
35 Bomb variety
37 Long trips
39 Suffix with "buoy"
40 Flat-topped hills
42 Canoe relative
44 Airport announcement
45 Refrained from harming
47 World Series perfect-game hurler Don
49 Delayed
51 Puts stock in
52 Young birds of prey
53 Notions
55 Floral garland
56 Hugeness, to Mr. Fancy Pants
61 Feedbag morsel
62 Remote, socially
63 Passed illegally, as a check
64 Blue yonder
65 Word with "minted"
66 Alleviates
DOWN
1 Kids' game
2 Car financing abbr.
3 Double-helix stuff
4 Long, tapered flag
5 Masochists' opposites
6 Narrative feature
7 Diaper wearer's malady
8 Geisha's belt
9 Strong point
10 Washington state capital
11 Hugeness, to Mr. Fancy Pants
12 Sign of spring?
13 Tightly stretched
18 Objective
22 Isle near Venezuela
23 Nautical direction
24 Minotaur's land
25 Hugeness, to Mr. Fancy Pants
26 Hazardous
28 Stand in good ___
31 Annoyed
33 Group of eight
34 "Von ___ Express" (1965 movie)
36 Syrup variety
38 Author James
41 Desert basin
43 Type of bar
46 Do a cobbler's job
48 Volgograd's land
49 Sings or plays alone
50 Fine-tune
53 Object of worship
54 Resist
57 Immediately
58 "... for what ___ worth"
59 Popular shirt
60 RB's stats
Solution