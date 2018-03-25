Puzzle

ACROSS1 Infield covers6 Movie trailer, e.g.11 Slugger's tool14 Sleep disturbance15 Record company16 Fury17 Hugeness, to Mr. Fancy Pants19 Liquor or card game20 "Ode to Joy" symphony21 Digital photos, e.g.23 Aggressively approach26 Play again, as a role27 "Jane Eyre" writer28 ___ XM (radio network)29 Sniggler's prey30 Piques32 Loathe35 Bomb variety37 Long trips39 Suffix with "buoy"40 Flat-topped hills42 Canoe relative44 Airport announcement45 Refrained from harming47 World Series perfect-game hurler Don49 Delayed51 Puts stock in52 Young birds of prey53 Notions55 Floral garland56 Hugeness, to Mr. Fancy Pants61 Feedbag morsel62 Remote, socially63 Passed illegally, as a check64 Blue yonder65 Word with "minted"66 AlleviatesDOWN1 Kids' game2 Car financing abbr.3 Double-helix stuff4 Long, tapered flag5 Masochists' opposites6 Narrative feature7 Diaper wearer's malady8 Geisha's belt9 Strong point10 Washington state capital11 Hugeness, to Mr. Fancy Pants12 Sign of spring?13 Tightly stretched18 Objective22 Isle near Venezuela23 Nautical direction24 Minotaur's land25 Hugeness, to Mr. Fancy Pants26 Hazardous28 Stand in good ___31 Annoyed33 Group of eight34 "Von ___ Express" (1965 movie)36 Syrup variety38 Author James41 Desert basin43 Type of bar46 Do a cobbler's job48 Volgograd's land49 Sings or plays alone50 Fine-tune53 Object of worship54 Resist57 Immediately58 "... for what ___ worth"59 Popular shirt60 RB's stats

Solution